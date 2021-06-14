Mirrored United States Oil Fund Achieves Market Capitalization of $29.67 Million (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. In the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market capitalization of $29.67 million and $73,930.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be purchased for about $48.66 or 0.00121359 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00062541 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.71 or 0.00166394 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.97 or 0.00184488 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $423.05 or 0.01055160 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,196.25 or 1.00255318 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 609,845 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

