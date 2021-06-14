Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $251.97 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) will announce sales of $251.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mission Produce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $247.74 million to $256.20 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mission Produce will report full year sales of $905.17 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $996.71 million, with estimates ranging from $981.81 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mission Produce.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01.

AVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Mission Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Mission Produce from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mission Produce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

NASDAQ:AVO opened at $22.69 on Monday. Mission Produce has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $22.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

In other Mission Produce news, CEO Stephen J. Barnard acquired 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $197,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 350,000 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $6,825,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,493.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 727,390 shares of company stock worth $14,082,948 in the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Mission Produce in the fourth quarter worth about $6,307,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in Mission Produce in the 4th quarter valued at $919,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the fourth quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mission Produce (AVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.