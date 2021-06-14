Mist (MIST) Price Hits $0.0404 on Top Exchanges

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. Mist has a total market cap of $2.28 million and $2,760.00 worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mist coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0404 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mist has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00059864 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003858 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002458 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00022645 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $325.78 or 0.00800756 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,227.53 or 0.07933053 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00083197 BTC.

Mist Profile

MIST is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Mist Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mist should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mist using one of the exchanges listed above.

