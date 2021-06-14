Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Hits New 12-Month High at $4.77

Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.77 and last traded at $4.77, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.77.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MBPFF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mitchells & Butlers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mitchells & Butlers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.63 and a beta of 1.26.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

