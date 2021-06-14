Mithril (MITH) Hits Market Cap of $55.02 Million

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. During the last seven days, Mithril has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. One Mithril coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0550 or 0.00000138 BTC on exchanges. Mithril has a market capitalization of $55.02 million and approximately $17.65 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00012909 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.30 or 0.00151771 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001076 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Mithril Profile

MITH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official website is mith.io . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Mithril Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

