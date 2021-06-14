Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 6,761 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,761 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.08% of Liberty Broadband worth $22,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LBRDK. FMR LLC raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LBRDK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.20.

LBRDK opened at $162.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.90. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $116.78 and a 52-week high of $168.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a PE ratio of 53.35 and a beta of 0.99.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.54). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 156.13% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $246.53 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

