Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,909 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $23,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PXD opened at $162.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.16, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.63.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PXD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective (down from $188.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

In related news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $490,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,333 shares in the company, valued at $8,221,895.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $83,065.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,476.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

