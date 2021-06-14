Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 639,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 46,064 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.08% of PPL worth $18,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PPL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,290,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,998,337,000 after buying an additional 2,731,556 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,070,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 365.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 816,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,558,000 after buying an additional 641,294 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,500,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,046,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, March 15th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

PPL stock opened at $29.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.65 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.06. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $24.20 and a 52 week high of $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

