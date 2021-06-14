Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 70.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,151 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.17% of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories worth $20,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDY. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

RDY stock opened at $74.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.47 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.39. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 1 year low of $51.12 and a 1 year high of $74.11.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.05). Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 14.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a report on Monday, May 17th.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.