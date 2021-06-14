Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $18.04 Million Stock Holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,347,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,362 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 1.13% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $18,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,940,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,201,000 after acquiring an additional 768,527 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,825,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,833,000 after acquiring an additional 399,231 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,363,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,641,000 after acquiring an additional 109,174 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,782,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,867,000 after acquiring an additional 22,688 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,675,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,438,000 after buying an additional 667,682 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC opened at $18.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.54, a PEG ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $18.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.51.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 9.85%. Analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.90%.

In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Eric S. Zorn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $523,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,174.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROIC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.64.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

