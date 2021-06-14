Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $18.36 Million Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 54.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 318,391 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of Equity Residential worth $18,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $1,708,775,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Equity Residential by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,629,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,766,000 after buying an additional 3,523,185 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP grew its position in Equity Residential by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,101,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,680,000 after buying an additional 3,158,463 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its position in Equity Residential by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,478,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,207,000 after buying an additional 1,780,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Equity Residential by 741.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,401,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,415,000 after buying an additional 1,234,974 shares in the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQR stock opened at $80.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.85. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $82.05. The company has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.77.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 26.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.93%.

In other Equity Residential news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 3,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $25,039.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,371,174 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist downgraded Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho cut shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

