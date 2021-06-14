Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $18.84 Million Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,490 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of TransDigm Group worth $18,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 336.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total transaction of $26,580,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,475,081.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.49, for a total transaction of $6,033,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,854,934.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,400 shares of company stock valued at $46,414,946 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TDG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $661.20.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $661.94 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $617.76. The company has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.64. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $405.01 and a one year high of $672.44.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

