Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $20.86 Million Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 885,596 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.22% of The Western Union worth $20,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WU. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in The Western Union by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 120,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 20,010 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in The Western Union by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 524,610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,510,000 after purchasing an additional 84,982 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in The Western Union by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 157,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Western Union by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 247,899 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 116,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Western Union currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.32.

In other The Western Union news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $2,732,274.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,690 shares in the company, valued at $12,966,265.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Caroline Tsai sold 7,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $178,025.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,965.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 119,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,979,748 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $24.95 on Monday. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The Western Union had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 775.45%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The Western Union’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.27%.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

