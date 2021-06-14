Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $21.08 Million Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,512 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of AMETEK worth $21,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 16.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after purchasing an additional 33,825 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth $420,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 250,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 234.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 11,761 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.67.

AME opened at $135.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.04. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.53 and a fifty-two week high of $139.07. The company has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.34.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

In other AMETEK news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 19,240 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $2,418,468.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,863,402.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $5,422,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,917,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,908 shares of company stock worth $10,247,569 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.