Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $21.23 Million Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 611,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 96,629 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.09% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $21,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 79.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $1,502,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $1,066,364.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 162,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,785,534.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,579 shares of company stock worth $7,032,580. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FITB shares. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.39.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $40.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.44. The company has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.57. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.28 and a 52-week high of $43.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.