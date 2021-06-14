Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $21.71 Million Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,960 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $21,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 34.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SWK opened at $203.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.41. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.74 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.45.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.97%.

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total transaction of $1,556,437.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,158,232.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,065 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,015. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.82.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

