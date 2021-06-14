Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $21.76 Million Stock Holdings in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,698,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508,017 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 2.42% of Despegar.com worth $21,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Despegar.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Despegar.com by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Despegar.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Dumac Inc. bought a new position in Despegar.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

DESP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Despegar.com from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Despegar.com from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Despegar.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

DESP stock opened at $13.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.46. Despegar.com, Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $17.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20). On average, research analysts predict that Despegar.com, Corp. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets; travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

