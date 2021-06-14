Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $22.20 Million Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 578,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,394 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $22,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in The Kraft Heinz by 534.2% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $43.42 on Monday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $28.56 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $53.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.68, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.42.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KHC. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.46.

In related news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $858,629.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,562.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $8,857,152.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

