Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $23.31 Million Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 170,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 69,833 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Aptiv worth $23,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $576,344,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,186,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,551,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $853,586,000 after buying an additional 616,858 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,367,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $178,134,000 after buying an additional 613,672 shares during the period. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.89.

APTV stock opened at $156.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.67. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $71.80 and a 52 week high of $160.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.76, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.12.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,093.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at $8,729,931. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.