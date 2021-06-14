Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 48.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,013 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,762 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in VMware were worth $21,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in VMware during the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in VMware by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 23,821 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854 shares in the last quarter. Westport Asset Management Inc. raised its position in VMware by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Westport Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in VMware by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 56,272 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $8,466,000 after purchasing an additional 18,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in VMware by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,335 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

VMW opened at $164.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.79 and a 52 week high of $172.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.76. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $126,516.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,003.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Zane Rowe sold 22,000 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total value of $3,335,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,901 shares in the company, valued at $21,513,610.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,486 shares of company stock worth $20,173,236. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VMW. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. VMware presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.57.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.