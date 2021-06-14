Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 420,817 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 38,041 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.10% of Citizens Financial Group worth $17,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $3,679,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 175,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,727,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 51,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 28,466 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 99,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,411,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 157,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,949,000 after buying an additional 94,552 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

CFG stock opened at $47.85 on Monday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.55.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 21.53%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 64.73%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CFG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.