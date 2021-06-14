Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 13,920 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,920 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Omnicom Group worth $21,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 81,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 394,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,604,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 366.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 35,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 28,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $83.81 on Monday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $86.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.65.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 7.39%. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

Several brokerages have commented on OMC. Macquarie upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $6,540,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

