Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 38.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,033 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Molina Healthcare worth $18,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 395.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.31.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $248.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.40 and a 12 month high of $273.01. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $252.26.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total value of $326,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total transaction of $824,663.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,020 shares in the company, valued at $8,004,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,987 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

