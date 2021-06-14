Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Stock Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 570,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,686 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.23% of NRG Energy worth $21,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in NRG Energy by 560.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 647,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,429,000 after acquiring an additional 549,381 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NRG Energy by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $880,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in NRG Energy by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 487,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,298,000 after buying an additional 116,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in NRG Energy by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 17,876 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $37.30 on Monday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.22 and a 52-week high of $44.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.97). NRG Energy had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 297.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.17%.

NRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut shares of NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

