Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,711 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of Rockwell Automation worth $22,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $467,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,899,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 45,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

ROK stock opened at $284.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $266.42. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.60 and a 12-month high of $284.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.73%.

In other news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 6,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.21, for a total transaction of $1,662,336.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,294,173.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.29, for a total value of $88,136.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,690 shares of company stock worth $4,988,477. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.50.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

