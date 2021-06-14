Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,479 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.08% of AmerisourceBergen worth $18,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $701,558.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,441,659.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $3,797,988.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,426,962.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,269 shares of company stock valued at $14,221,290. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $119.84 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.54. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $125.86.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 277.60% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

