Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.52% of Glaukos worth $20,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth $102,000.

GKOS stock opened at $79.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.65. Glaukos Co. has a 1 year low of $35.65 and a 1 year high of $99.00.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $67.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.82 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 34.83%. Equities analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Glaukos news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $411,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Glaukos from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.14.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

