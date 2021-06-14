Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,531 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Kellogg worth $21,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of K. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Kellogg news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,602.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $5,157,541.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 503,001 shares of company stock worth $32,549,846 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $65.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $72.88. The firm has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.86.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.15%.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

