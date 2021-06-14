Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.35% of The Howard Hughes worth $18,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in The Howard Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Mad River Investors grew its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 47,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Howard Hughes stock opened at $104.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.91. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 12 month low of $46.70 and a 12 month high of $113.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 73.87 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.63). The Howard Hughes had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $190.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.88) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HHC shares. BWS Financial increased their price target on The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

In other news, Director Allen J. Model bought 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.17 per share, for a total transaction of $417,831.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,297.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

