Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 119,762 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,425,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 119,762 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.13% of Lumen Technologies worth $19,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 114.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,573 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,470,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,537,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumen Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.03.

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $15.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.73. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 59.88%.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

