Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 237,484 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 973,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 237,484 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.08% of The Williams Companies worth $22,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 878,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,616,000 after buying an additional 41,070 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 307,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,160,000 after buying an additional 36,484 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 985,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,768,000 after buying an additional 134,955 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 63,526 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMB. Mizuho lifted their target price on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank raised The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Williams Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $27.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.48 and a twelve month high of $28.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.34.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.