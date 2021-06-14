Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 26,564 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 173,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,564 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of Dollar Tree worth $19,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 131,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $446,095.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,096.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin S. Wampler sold 12,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total transaction of $1,382,528.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,404,940.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,518 shares of company stock valued at $3,384,264 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DLTR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

DLTR stock opened at $101.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $84.41 and a one year high of $120.37. The stock has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.55.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

