Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 37,538 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 311,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 37,538 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.09% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $19,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $395,322,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $192,651,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $324,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,415 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 313.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,283,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 135.5% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,506,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $123,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $65.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.69 and a 52 week high of $69.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.22%.

HIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $2,153,499.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,589,661.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $9,784,207.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,874,712.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,332 shares of company stock worth $12,064,527. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

