Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 47,709 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 336,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,709 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Cardinal Health worth $19,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAH. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $59.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $62.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 98.20%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

