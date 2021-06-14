Mitsui Fudosan (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.10

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.10 and last traded at $25.10, with a volume of 26633 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.10.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.92.

About Mitsui Fudosan (OTCMKTS:MTSFF)

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

