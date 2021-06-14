Mixin Trading 3.1% Higher This Week (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 14th. Mixin has a total market cap of $198.44 million and $34,916.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mixin coin can now be bought for $353.86 or 0.00896353 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Mixin has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Mixin Coin Profile

Mixin (CRYPTO:XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,771 coins. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mixin’s official website is mixin.one . The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mixin (XIN) bills itself as a free and lightning-fast peer-to-peer transactional network for digital assets. Leveraging Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) and Byzantine Fault-Tolerant protocols, Mixin aspires to help other blockchains 'achieve trillions of TPS, sub-second final confirmations, zero transaction fees, enhanced privacy, and unlimited extensibility'. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Mixin Network (Backup) “

Buying and Selling Mixin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

