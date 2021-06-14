Mizuho Increases Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target to $78.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Mizuho from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.00% from the stock’s current price.

ED has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.50.

NYSE:ED opened at $77.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.16. Consolidated Edison has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $83.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.38.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 9.02%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 37,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 14,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 60.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

