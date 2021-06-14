MMOCoin Price Down 8.6% This Week (MMO)

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 14th. One MMOCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MMOCoin has a total market capitalization of $378,822.12 and $4.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MMOCoin has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000735 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000093 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 88.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin Coin Profile

MMOCoin (CRYPTO:MMO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,993,177 coins and its circulating supply is 68,437,920 coins. The official website for MMOCoin is mmocoin.pro. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

Buying and Selling MMOCoin

