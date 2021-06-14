MobileGo (MGO) Trading Up 0.9% Over Last 7 Days

MobileGo (CURRENCY:MGO) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 14th. One MobileGo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0198 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. MobileGo has a total market cap of $1.98 million and $1.10 million worth of MobileGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MobileGo has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MobileGo

MobileGo (MGO) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2017. MobileGo’s total supply is 99,996,877 coins. The Reddit community for MobileGo is https://reddit.com/r/MobileGo . The official message board for MobileGo is medium.com/@mobilegoofficial . The official website for MobileGo is mobilego.io . MobileGo’s official Twitter account is @MobileGoIco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MobileGo is a token backed by the Gamecredits, a gaming platform. The Gamecredits Team will use the blockchain technology to develop a decentralized mobile gaming store. The mobile gaming store will feature smart contracts and will be powered by the MobileGo, an ERC-20 token that will allow gamers to purchase in-game content and be rewarded for loyalty and participation in the platform. The MGO tokens are now available on the DigiFinEX exchange with the MGO/BTC pair. Reddit Page “

Buying and Selling MobileGo

