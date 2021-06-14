Modefi Hits Market Capitalization of $21.04 Million (MOD)

Modefi (CURRENCY:MOD) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 14th. Over the last seven days, Modefi has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Modefi has a market cap of $21.04 million and $517,514.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Modefi coin can currently be bought for about $1.60 or 0.00003900 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00059173 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003813 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00022696 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.32 or 0.00815988 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00083351 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,232.50 or 0.07889607 BTC.

About Modefi

Modefi is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,169,930 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

Modefi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Modefi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Modefi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

