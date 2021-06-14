ModiHost Trading Up 10.3% Over Last Week (AIM)

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One ModiHost coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000298 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ModiHost has traded up 10.3% against the dollar. ModiHost has a total market capitalization of $146,619.21 and $7,771.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ModiHost alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00060707 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003784 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00022590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $313.45 or 0.00793979 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,153.71 or 0.07988505 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.99 or 0.00083573 BTC.

ModiHost Coin Profile

ModiHost (CRYPTO:AIM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. The official website for ModiHost is modihost.io . ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal . ModiHost’s official message board is medium.com/@ModiHost

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

Buying and Selling ModiHost

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ModiHost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ModiHost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ModiHost using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ModiHost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ModiHost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.