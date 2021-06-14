MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) Trading 4.7% Higher

Shares of MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) traded up 4.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.77. 184,125 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 423,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

The company has a market capitalization of $170.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOGU. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MOGU by 200.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 64,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 42,766 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of MOGU during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of MOGU by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 82,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

MOGU Company Profile (NYSE:MOGU)

MOGU Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products provided by third party merchants, including beauty products and accessories.

