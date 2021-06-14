MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) Trading 4.7% Higher

Shares of MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) traded up 4.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.77. 184,125 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 423,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

The company has a market capitalization of $170.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOGU. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MOGU by 200.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 64,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 42,766 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of MOGU during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of MOGU by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 82,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

MOGU Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products provided by third party merchants, including beauty products and accessories.

