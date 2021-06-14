Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Stock Holdings Cut by Tiger Pacific Capital LP

Tiger Pacific Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,923,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 336,643 shares during the quarter. Momo comprises about 5.1% of Tiger Pacific Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Tiger Pacific Capital LP owned about 1.16% of Momo worth $28,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Momo by 330.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Momo during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Momo by 209.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Momo during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Momo by 270.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. 59.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MOMO traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.08. The company had a trading volume of 146,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,939,182. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.49. Momo Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $22.05.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The information services provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.57. Momo had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Momo Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MOMO. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Momo in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Momo from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson cut shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.47.

Momo Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience.

