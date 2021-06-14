MonetaryUnit (MUE) Reaches Market Cap of $1.81 Million

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 14th. MonetaryUnit has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and $1,736.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00025484 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 48.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.03 or 0.00161584 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 141.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit (CRYPTO:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 224,638,752 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

