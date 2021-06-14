Monetha (MTH) Hits Market Capitalization of $10.14 Million

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 14th. Monetha has a total market cap of $10.14 million and $437,264.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monetha coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0252 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Monetha has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monetha Coin Profile

MTH is a coin. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io . The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

Buying and Selling Monetha

