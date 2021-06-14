MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 99.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,001,905 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 13,944.9% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,928,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MongoDB by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,556,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,084,000 after acquiring an additional 360,503 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in MongoDB by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,105,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,954,000 after acquiring an additional 554,855 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $315,895,000. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $289,179,000. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB stock opened at $334.10 on Monday. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.27 and a twelve month high of $428.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The firm has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.47 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $292.73.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 1,062.47%. The business had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. MongoDB’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on MDB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MongoDB in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.25.

In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total transaction of $3,267,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,020,177.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.80, for a total transaction of $9,058,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,185,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 376,807 shares of company stock worth $109,657,287 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

