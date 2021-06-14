Monolith Tops 1-Day Volume of $447.00 (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One Monolith coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000470 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monolith has a market capitalization of $6.27 million and $447.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Monolith has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00061174 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003819 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00022567 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.68 or 0.00789775 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00042922 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,211.81 or 0.08010076 BTC.

Monolith Coin Profile

Monolith (TKN) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,285,263 coins. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Monolith Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

