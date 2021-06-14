Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,510 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $8,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,837,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $673,056,000 after purchasing an additional 905,612 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,314,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,312,630,000 after buying an additional 737,757 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,100,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 572,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,660,000 after buying an additional 298,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,131,000. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MPWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.90.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $347.16 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.54 and a 12-month high of $406.75. The stock has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $349.77.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 63,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.06, for a total transaction of $21,558,451.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,091,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,250,807.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.48, for a total transaction of $664,860.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,683,911.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,373 shares of company stock worth $37,189,369 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

