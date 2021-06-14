Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,610 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $21,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 299.7% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 304,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,172,000 after purchasing an additional 228,420 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 3.3% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 138,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 286,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,473,000 after purchasing an additional 52,086 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 53.4% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 250,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,863,000 after purchasing an additional 87,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $342,000. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $4,068,092.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,079.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.16.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $93.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $49.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.10. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $66.62 and a one year high of $99.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 30.25%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

