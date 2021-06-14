MoonSwap One Day Trading Volume Hits $445.00 (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. In the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One MoonSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001189 BTC on popular exchanges. MoonSwap has a total market capitalization of $10.66 million and approximately $445.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MoonSwap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $175.61 or 0.00436533 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006536 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00011691 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000540 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000105 BTC.

MoonSwap Profile

MoonSwap (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 22,321,698 coins and its circulating supply is 22,301,197 coins. MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi . MoonSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@MoonSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling MoonSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MoonSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MoonSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MoonSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.